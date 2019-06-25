Clever: Man Uses Fishing Line And Dino Toys To Make A Fun Scene For Wife's Car's Back-Up Cam

These are a couple shots of the result of Twitter user stevevsninjas (I hope you're stocked up on throwing stars and smoke bombs) using some fishing line and a couple dinosaur toys to make a fun little scene for his wife's Toyota Highlander's back-up camera. This really gives me some ideas. Maybe not any ideas that are going to make my girlfriend think I've matured in any way, but ideas nonetheless.

Keep going for a video of a pterodactyl Steve auditioned before going with the dinos.

Here was an audition where I tried a pterodactyl... pic.twitter.com/rKoi6OMKen — Steve vs Ninjas (@stevevsninjas) June 22, 2019

Thanks to Jacques, who agrees Dr. Ian Malcolm might not think this is so funny.