Clever Girl: Australian Sheperd Dog Plays Jenga With Owner

June 10, 2019

This is an Instagram video of Australian Sheperd and very good girl Secret (previously seen taking herself sledding) playing a game of Jenga with her owner Mary. Granted neither is returning the blocks to the top of the tower after pulling them, but I guess they're playing by dog rules. For reference, my dogs would chew all those blocks to splinters because they hate losing and are just poor sports in general but I love them dearly and wouldn't have it any other way. Besides, there's no question they learned that from me anyways.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Kerry BD, who agrees that dog could definitely smoke you at Clue.

  • Irina Abramovich

    1st

    Oh yea? Well, I’m going to teach my kitten to play the drums in a band with me.

