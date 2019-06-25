Cat Knocks On Door With Back Leg To Bet Let Inside

This is a video of a cat that's learned how to knock on the front door of its home with a rear leg to be let inside (previously: this cat who learned how to use the knocker). For reference, my neighbor's cat just sits on their porch and cries bloody murder until it's let in. They should really teach it how to knock or install a pet door because I'm tired of waking up in the middle of the night thinking someone is dying. M Night Shyamalan twist: me, due to my crippling anxiety. Does my heart seem like it's beating fast to you? *presents wrist* Check my pulse. "Cool BFF bracelet, where'd you get it?" *winks* The same place I got the matching half for you. "Claire's at the mall?" They had the best designs.

Keep going for the video, which includes the cat somehow not realizing its owner is standing behind it encouraging it to knock again and not inside to open the door.

Thanks again to Allyson S, who agrees at least it learned how to knock instead of smashing a window with a brick.