Bros That Swing Together, Stay Together: 11 Dudes Pile On Rope Swing
Note: Cursing, but best viewed without volume anyways.
This is a video of a group of legendary bros breaking the Elm Mills rope swing record by piling eleven dudes onto the swing. I can't even imagine how many boners to the spine that took, but my guess is ten. Still, an impressive feat, but I can't help but feel sorry for that tree.
Keep going for the video while I organize a group to go break this record.
Thanks to MSA, who offered to swing with me spider-style on the swing set, which I accepted.
