Bros That Swing Together, Stay Together: 11 Dudes Pile On Rope Swing

June 5, 2019

eleven-dudes-on-rope-swing.jpg

Note: Cursing, but best viewed without volume anyways.

This is a video of a group of legendary bros breaking the Elm Mills rope swing record by piling eleven dudes onto the swing. I can't even imagine how many boners to the spine that took, but my guess is ten. Still, an impressive feat, but I can't help but feel sorry for that tree.

Keep going for the video while I organize a group to go break this record.

Thanks to MSA, who offered to swing with me spider-style on the swing set, which I accepted.

  • Closet Nerd

    Thats a lot of swinging man meat...

  • GeneralDisorder

    That's a hell of a tree branch.

  • Douchy McDouche

    Someone sprayed that rope with queerbait.

  • The_Wretched

    Why bother with swim suits? Clearly at least one guy lost his during the splash down.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Without the swimsuits the video would look super gay. Can't be doing that.

  • The_Wretched

    Spelled H O T!

  • Bling Nye

    Pfft, amateurs.

  • LOVED IT

