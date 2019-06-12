Boston Dynamics Spot Robot Takes A Spill During Live Demo

June 12, 2019

In other, much more promising robotics news, this is a video of a Boston Dynamics Spot quadruped robot taking a rather unpleasant spill during a live demonstration at Amazon's re:MARS tech conference. It's like it suffered from a sensory overload and went haywire. Thankfully, initiating play dead mode prevented it from leaping into the audience and attacking everyone like it had initially planned. That's a relief. Also, an important lesson. "Which is?" Never sit in the front row, and always have an exit strategy. "Valuable information." PROTIP: smoke bombs and grappling hook.

Keep going for two different angles of the spill.

Thanks again to Nathan P, who informed me he went to Virginia Tech just like I did. Oh man -- the stories we could tell! (I played Counter Strike for five years straight)

The End Nears: Robotic Legs Learn How To Ride Electric Skates

Previous Story

Count Me In: The Human Puppet Drinking Game

Next Story
  • Ivanna Pewpalott

    they do this on purpose to give us a false sense of security

  • Ren

    It just wants its belly scratched

  • Susan Larrivee Whipkey

    Can't say enough about how your comments make me laugh...thank you! And don't I love it when the robot overlords stumble...

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: boston dynamics, crashing and burning, going haywire, not so tough now are you?, nothing to see here, playing dead, robotics, robots, something went wrong, technology, that wasn't supposed to happen, the conference is over, video, we're doing it live!, woopsie
Previous Post
Next Post