Are You Even Real?: Video Of The Shimmering Rainbow Of Colors Of A Blanket Octopus
This is a video captured by diver Joseph Elayani in "the waters the Romblon Pass at The Three P Resort in the Mimaropa region of the Philippines" of a female blanket octopus displaying the shimmering rainbow of colors in her webs. Crazy, right? I didn't even know blanket octopuses were a real thing, yet here I am staring at one and wondering where the pot of gold is. According to Wikipedia, blanket octopuses have the most extreme sexual size-dimorphism of any non-microscopic animal, with females reaching lengths of up to 2 meters (6.6-feet), and males topping out at only 2.4-centimeters! And I thought my prom photos were awkward.
Keep going for the video.
Thanks to Allyson S, who agrees aliens are among us, never trust your coworkers.
