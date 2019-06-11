Appropriate: Radiohead's Paranoid Android Vocals Performed On Theremin

June 11, 2019

This is a video of musician Cihan Gulbudak performing Radiohead's 'Paranoid Android' vocals on a theremin. It works unsurprisingly well, although almost anything performed on a theremin sounds like ghosts wailing. And you know how I feel about ghosts. "They're the only thing that scare you." FACT. Now don't go using that information against me in some sort of elaborate scare prank, because I do sleep with a proton pack, and I'm not afraid to use it. "That's a leaf blower." The man at Home Depot said it was a proton pack. "Did he?" Probably not, but in the famous words of Lisa Loeb-- "You only hear what you want to." Gosh, do you love me as much as I love you or is this all one-sided? Just tell me now before I convince my mom to drive me to Zales.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees the future will undoubtedly be full of paranoid androids.

  • Douchy McDouche

    Now 1000% more depressing.

  • Corky McButterpants

    Fuck No!! Just fuck right off with that silly shit.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Right? That wasn't irritating at all. Not even slightly the most obnoxious thing I've heard all day (and my 11 year old daughter said this morning I should just leave my one-and-only phone with her for the week so she can play games).

