Another Day, Another Tesla Driver Asleep Behind The Wheel In Traffic

June 17, 2019

sleeping-tesla-driver.jpg

This is a short video from the northbound US-101 in Belmont, California of a Tesla owner asleep behind the wheel while in traffic. Apparently he was resting his head on the window while he slept, but it's hard to tell in the video because his face is blurred out. Why would you blur his face out? Doesn't this man deserve to be publicly shamed? Also I'm starting to get the feeling that Tesla drivers might be the sleepiest people on the planet. On a side note: can you drive a Tesla off a cliff or will it not let you? Asking for a friend who wants make his stunt show a little greener.

Keep going for the video while I speculate why nobody pulled up next to him and laid on their horn.

Thanks to Robbie, who agrees somebody needs to learn how to nap under their desk like a normal person who doesn't get enough sleep at night.

Adam Savage Builds An Actual Flying Iron Man Suit

Previous Story

Mirrored 'Periscope Glasses' Allow You To See A Full Foot Over Your Own Head

Next Story
  • Munihausen

    Driving a Tesla is a great way to fall asleep, actually.

  • Deksam

    That's the long road trip dream... Fall asleep leaving your home, wake up at your destination.
    Now they just need to make it a long range vehicle.

  • Darren McCoy

    Didn't think of honking your horn?

  • Douchy McDouche

    He had the "Do not disturb" indicator turned on.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: autopilot, falling asleep, getting the sleepies, how is waking up behind the wheel not the most terrifying feeling in the world?, man i would pull up next to him and honk so long and hard, sleeping, tesla, that's irresponsible, wake up!, yeah you did, you're endangering lives!
Previous Post
Next Post