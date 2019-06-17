Another Day, Another Tesla Driver Asleep Behind The Wheel In Traffic

This is a short video from the northbound US-101 in Belmont, California of a Tesla owner asleep behind the wheel while in traffic. Apparently he was resting his head on the window while he slept, but it's hard to tell in the video because his face is blurred out. Why would you blur his face out? Doesn't this man deserve to be publicly shamed? Also I'm starting to get the feeling that Tesla drivers might be the sleepiest people on the planet. On a side note: can you drive a Tesla off a cliff or will it not let you? Asking for a friend who wants make his stunt show a little greener.

Keep going for the video while I speculate why nobody pulled up next to him and laid on their horn.

Thanks to Robbie, who agrees somebody needs to learn how to nap under their desk like a normal person who doesn't get enough sleep at night.