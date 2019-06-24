Another Day, Another Bear Practicing Kung-Fu With A Log

This is a video from the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center in Anchorage of a female grizzly bear practicing her kung-fu moves with a log. Granted she might not be as proficient with the weapon as the original Kung-Fu bear, but you have to start somewhere. Training takes time. You think Po the Kung-Fu Panda just woke up one morning kicking ass and cooking noodles? *shrug* Maybe he did, I've never seen the movies. "He didn't." Okay cool then what I said before -- practice makes perfect and always give 110% and all those lies.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Brian A, who agrees even without a weapon a bear will kick your ass and you should keep your distance.