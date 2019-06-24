Another Day, Another Bear Practicing Kung-Fu With A Log

June 24, 2019

This is a video from the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center in Anchorage of a female grizzly bear practicing her kung-fu moves with a log. Granted she might not be as proficient with the weapon as the original Kung-Fu bear, but you have to start somewhere. Training takes time. You think Po the Kung-Fu Panda just woke up one morning kicking ass and cooking noodles? *shrug* Maybe he did, I've never seen the movies. "He didn't." Okay cool then what I said before -- practice makes perfect and always give 110% and all those lies.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Brian A, who agrees even without a weapon a bear will kick your ass and you should keep your distance.

  • Ole Iversen

    It called Bear-Fu

  • Megatron Jenkins

    I live less than 10 miles from where that bear sits! Thanks, GW, for showing off something cool from my home!!!

  • Deksam

    About 1560 miles from my home.

  • Bling Nye

    Not the pr0n I was expecting from "bear plays with wood"... though it does appear to be a faithful recreation of a couple scenes.

  • Closet Nerd

    Kung Fu Panda is a good flick!

