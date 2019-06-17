Adam Savage Builds An Actual Flying Iron Man Suit

June 17, 2019

This is a video from CNET of some behind-the-scenes footage of Adam Savage's new series Savage Builds, in the first episode of which he builds a titanium Iron Man suit and makes it fly with the help of Gravity Industries' $400,000+ arm and back mounted jet thruster system (previously seen HERE). According to Adam the system is "hot, it's incredibly noisy, and it's absolutely magical." Personally, I prefer my magic non-deafening, but that's just me and I have sensitive ears. You know I went to a music festival once and had to listen all the way from the parking lot. "Because of your ears?" Couldn't afford tickets.

Keep going for the video, but skip to around 7:00 to see Gravity Industries founder Richard Browning don the suit and fly around in it.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees they should have at least thrown balls or something at him when he was hovering.

  • Draco Basileus

    If wearing an Iron Man suit makes it look like your gooshing a turd in your underpants, then count me out. (9:02 mark)

  • jimmycleaver

    Just another nerd's wet dream to make something 'heroic' into reality for younger nerds to rub their brains and bodies on.

  • The Savage Gauntlet is clearly next,,, ;-)

  • Deksam

    That was Savage!

  • The_Wretched

    One tiny mis angling and boom, there you go into a spin.

  • Andyman7714

    Where movies and reality clash.

  • D3Fd0ck

    This is where we start making flying cars

