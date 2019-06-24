A Wooden Death Star Cheese Plate With Tool Storage

June 24, 2019

death-star-cheese-plate-1.jpg

Because nothing says fancy dinner party like a Star Wars theme, this is the Death Star Cheese Set With Cheese Tools available from Amazon ($40). It features a laser-etched Death Star graphic on a cheese board that swivels to reveal four cheese tools, including a cheese plane, knife/spreader, curved knife with dual pronged tip, and a hard cheese knife. Is cheese going to work its way into the fine lines of the laser etching? Probably. It's cool though, after all: moons are made of cheese. "That's no moon." Yeah it's a cheese plate -- were you even paying attention? You know you remind me of myself in high school and college and at every job I've ever had.

Keep going for a handful more product shots, including one of straight out of a Crate & Barrel catalog.

death-star-cheese-plate-2.jpg

death-star-cheese-plate-3.jpg

death-star-cheese-plate-4.jpg

death-star-cheese-plate-5.jpg

Thanks to carey, who agrees if you don't have someone dressed as a Wookie walking around offering guests hors d'oeuvres, are you even throwing a dinner party?

You're A Battering Ram, Harry!: Guys Run Pal Headfirst Into Punching Bag Machine

Previous Story

Another Day, Another Bear Practicing Kung-Fu With A Log

Next Story

  • I don't host or attend the type of parties where one sets out a wedge of cheese on a board, so forgive my ignorance here, but does that last photo mean that dipping tiny slices of cheese into paprika or turmeric is a thing? If not, what is with that photo?

  • Bling Nye

    It's also apparently a thing to surround it with open flame so any loose clothing is set in fire when reaching for the tiny ass amount of cheese while trying to avoid burns from the stupidly low hanging lights.

  • Ed

    Is anyone still buying this crap after The Last Jedi?

  • Closet Nerd

    “The early bird gets the worm, but the second mouse gets the cheese.”

  • Bling Nye

    IT'S A TRAP!!

  • Douchy McDouche

    Still makes more sense than The Last Jedi.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: appetizers, cheeeeeeese!, cheese, cutting things, death star, different strokes for different folks, fancy dinner parties, heck if i know, laser etched, mmmmm love a good cheese plate, real products that exist, star wars, star wars everything, sure why not, tools, wood
Previous Post
Next Post