A Video Of The Fastest Bite In The Animal Kingdom (1/6,000th Of A Second)

June 3, 2019

This is a video from the Smithsonian Channel detailing the bite of the hairy frogfish, which is neither hairy nor frog, although it does look it (I would have named it the Butt McUglyfish). When the fish attacks its prey, its mouth opens up twelve times it's normal size and creates a vacuum, sucking in small fish at 1/6,000th of a second. Now that's fast. For reference, I fell asleep chewing pizza on the couch Friday night and woke up choking on a crust.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Andrea, who agrees the follow up slowest bite in the animal kingdom video better be coming soon.

  • Fastest, eh?
    Clearly you've never seen me eat Doritos... ;-)

  • Bling Nye

    Pretty sure this thing is from the new Dark Crystal series.

  • Douchy McDouche

    That's my wife after I tell her she'll never fit in that dress.

  • Eric Ord

    In a stunning coincidence, this only bites 1/6,000 as hard as my enemies

  • Ghost Pirates
  • skeptic

    Imagine that creature having the munchies.

  • Draco Basileus
  • Geekologie

    thank you for that

  • Frédéric Purenne

    Slo-mo guys challenge.

  • James Mcelroy

    totally need the slow-mo

