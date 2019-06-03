A Video Of The Fastest Bite In The Animal Kingdom (1/6,000th Of A Second)
This is a video from the Smithsonian Channel detailing the bite of the hairy frogfish, which is neither hairy nor frog, although it does look it (I would have named it the Butt McUglyfish). When the fish attacks its prey, its mouth opens up twelve times it's normal size and creates a vacuum, sucking in small fish at 1/6,000th of a second. Now that's fast. For reference, I fell asleep chewing pizza on the couch Friday night and woke up choking on a crust.
Keep going for the video.
Thanks to Andrea, who agrees the follow up slowest bite in the animal kingdom video better be coming soon.
