A Stained Glass Guitar Lamp Made From An Acoustic Guitar Body

This is a shot of the lamp crafted by Redditor stainedglassyorkshir after using a jigsaw to remove the front soundboard from an acoustic guitar and replacing it with stained glass. Pretty cool, right? Although instead of roses I want mine to have a skull and a bunch of flames. Something that truly speaks about who I really am as a person. "A dead man slowly burning in hell." You get me, you really do.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees it's not gonna be easy to perform the guitar solo from Free Bird on that.