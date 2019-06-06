A Stained Glass Guitar Lamp Made From An Acoustic Guitar Body

June 6, 2019

stained-glass-guitar-lamp.jpg

This is a shot of the lamp crafted by Redditor stainedglassyorkshir after using a jigsaw to remove the front soundboard from an acoustic guitar and replacing it with stained glass. Pretty cool, right? Although instead of roses I want mine to have a skull and a bunch of flames. Something that truly speaks about who I really am as a person. "A dead man slowly burning in hell." You get me, you really do.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees it's not gonna be easy to perform the guitar solo from Free Bird on that.

Two Credit Card Machines Perform The Super Mario Bros Theme (Plus A Toaster Playing The Imperial March)

Previous Story

Real Products That Exist: Socks Printed To Make It Look Like You're Wearing Sandals

Next Story
  • Closet Nerd

    Imagine if Chris Novoselic tossed this guitar in the air!

  • John Shake

    This is something my church going mom would love.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: art, clever, flowers, glass, guitar, instruments, lamp, let there be light!, pretty, repurposing things, so that's what that looks like, stained glass, sure why not, we can't get the band back together with stained glass instruments!
Previous Post
Next Post