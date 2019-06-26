A Proposed LEGO Set Of Jerry's Apartment For The 30th Anniversary Of Seinfeld

This is a LEGO set proposed by builder Brett Waller on the LEGO Ideas website to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Seinfeld (hit the LEGO Ideas link to go vote if you want to make the set a reality). The 900-piece kit features Jerry's apartment interior, along with minfigs of Jerry, Elaine, Kramer, George and Newman. Oh man, just think of all the Seinfeld quotes you'll hear as soon a friend notices the set on your shelf. "No soup for you!" LOL. "She had man-hands!" Yep, I remember that episode. "Not that there's anything wrong with that." I get it, you've seen the show. "Serenity now!" Please stop. "They're real, and they're spectacular." I regret ever buying this set. "A Festivus for the rest of us!" I want you to leave now.

