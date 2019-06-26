A Proposed LEGO Set Of Jerry's Apartment For The 30th Anniversary Of Seinfeld

June 26, 2019

seinfeld-lego-1.jpg

This is a LEGO set proposed by builder Brett Waller on the LEGO Ideas website to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Seinfeld (hit the LEGO Ideas link to go vote if you want to make the set a reality). The 900-piece kit features Jerry's apartment interior, along with minfigs of Jerry, Elaine, Kramer, George and Newman. Oh man, just think of all the Seinfeld quotes you'll hear as soon a friend notices the set on your shelf. "No soup for you!" LOL. "She had man-hands!" Yep, I remember that episode. "Not that there's anything wrong with that." I get it, you've seen the show. "Serenity now!" Please stop. "They're real, and they're spectacular." I regret ever buying this set. "A Festivus for the rest of us!" I want you to leave now.

seinfeld-lego-2.jpg

seinfeld-lego-3.jpg

seinfeld-lego-4.jpg

seinfeld-lego-5.jpg

seinfeld-lego-6.jpg

Thanks to Closet Nerd, who agrees if you can't speak entirely in Seinfeld quotes, have you even watched the show?

  • GeneralDisorder

    I want a better view of the green bike. That's pretty much the only part of Seinfeld I really remember aside from some of the most repeatable jokes that my friends at school would never stop recycling.

  • Steven Rodriguez

    Assuming that is Newman on the far left, he is not shaped proportionally.

  • Munihausen

    Well, not any longer.

  • adsffda

    wtf why are they white?!

  • TheOtakuX

    ... why wouldn't they be?

  • kodama

    As opposed to standard 'LEGO Yellow™,' I think.

  • Closet Nerd

    SHUT UP AND TAKE MY MONEY!!!!!!!!!

