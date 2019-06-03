A Look Inside The New Millennium Falcon Ride At Disneyland And Disney World

This is a video from Insider taking a peak inside the new Millennium Falcon: Smuggler's Run ride in the new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge areas at Disneyland and Disney World. Based on what I saw it looks pretty cool (plus has a sweet queue line), and riders get to play one of three interactive roles -- pilot, gunner, or engineer, and each has unique duties that lead to either the success or failure of the mission. Now granted I haven't ridden it yet, but I feel comfortable giving it a solid 3.5/5 space boners. "What's a half boner?" Sadly even more than I've been able to muster lately.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks again to carey, who informed me she already rode the ride multiple times at Disney World and said the best role is pilot. Valuable information.