A Look Inside The New Millennium Falcon Ride At Disneyland And Disney World

June 3, 2019

This is a video from Insider taking a peak inside the new Millennium Falcon: Smuggler's Run ride in the new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge areas at Disneyland and Disney World. Based on what I saw it looks pretty cool (plus has a sweet queue line), and riders get to play one of three interactive roles -- pilot, gunner, or engineer, and each has unique duties that lead to either the success or failure of the mission. Now granted I haven't ridden it yet, but I feel comfortable giving it a solid 3.5/5 space boners. "What's a half boner?" Sadly even more than I've been able to muster lately.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks again to carey, who informed me she already rode the ride multiple times at Disney World and said the best role is pilot. Valuable information.

  • adsffda

    didn't they already have one with like ewoks and shit? did that get shut down?

    does this version reference the stolen and enslaved soul of lando's sassy robot girlfriend?

  • Munihausen

    I remember Star Wars...

  • Andyman7714

    What in the hell does the engineer do?

  • Bling Nye

    Redirect power from the warp coil to the shields while givin' 'er all she's got, Cap'n!

  • tyr2180

    I wonder how much actual interactivity there is in this ride. If there's a lot, then I'll end up waiting for hours only to get paired up with two losers that went on the ride 50x last week, and now just want to do the whole thing while pointed at the wall or never shooting anything or whatever.

    If it's only the illusion of interactivity and the whole ride is actually kind of on rails, then it's just a long wait due to inefficient seating.

  • FearlessFarris

    Based on the video, I'd guess it's the "illusion of interactivity."

    This looks much less interactive than a ride like Buzz Lightyear Astro-Blasters, and even that seemed pretty random and on the rails to me.

  • FearlessFarris

    Looks like the "gunner" job is to just mash a single red button on the side of the wall as fast as possible. Definitely worth the 3+ hour wait.

