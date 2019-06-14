A Labor Of Love: Artist Spends 3 Months Creating A Full-Color 658-Page Anime Style Flipbook

June 14, 2019

This is a video of the 658-page full-color anime style flipbook (created in sections for the sake of practical flippability) made by artist and Youtuber Andymation over the course of 35 work days in three months, with a total of 100 hours of timelapse drawing and coloring footage. It's impressive. You know I made a short flipbook of a ball bouncing once. "Nobody cares." On the last bounce it turned into a square! "Please just stop talking." IT TURNED INTO A SQUARE.

Keep going for the video, but skip to 15:05 if you just want to see the fifty seconds of book flipping.

Thanks to Ryan WL, who agrees this belongs on the big screen.

