A Demo Of Tesla's In-Car Racing Video Game (Using The Wheel To Steer And Brake To Brake)

This is a video demonstration of Tesla's now-not-just-an-Easter-egg Tesla Arcade feature, which includes a handful of oldschool games like Asteroids, Missile Command, Lunar Lander, Centipede, Millipede, Super Breakout, and Tempest, as well as Beach Buggy Racing 2, a cartoony racing game which can be played using the car's actual steering wheel and brake (acceleration is automatic to prevent somebody from quickly exiting the game with their foot still on the gas pedal and driving through whatever strip mall they're parked in front of). It looks fun enough. Although, personally, when I just finished driving somewhere the last thing I want to do is immediately start driving again, even if it is a video game. Besides, if you're a Tesla owner and have some time to kill in your car before going somewhere, please, just take a nap.

Keep going for the video while I speculate just how terrible this guy is at Mario Kart. The walls are not your friends!

Thanks to Linby, who agrees the best game to play in your car when you're waiting for your girlfriend to finish shopping is parking your car in a different spot and waiting for her to text 'WHERE THE F*** are you?!' My girlfriend and I play it all the time, it's a real hoot.