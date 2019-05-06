You Did It Wrong: High-Five Causes Scooter Crash

May 6, 2019

This is a short video of two scooterers high-fiving while cruising down the road and one man becoming so overjoyed with his new friendship that he proceeds to immediately crash his vehicle right into a ditch. That must have been one meaningful high-five. No word what would happen if you gave this man a hug, but I'm afraid to find out.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to Josh J, who agrees the high-five is a hard skill to master.

Flaming Bagpiper Unicyclist Dressed As Darth Vader Performs Star Wars Theme On Two Bagpipes Simultaneously

Previous Story

Why Runaway Truck Ramps Exist

Next Story
  • Jenness

    This is a great PSA

  • Douchy McDouche

    Translation: "You fat bastard, this is what you get for sleeping with my sister. Now I'm going to turn off this camera before I beat the shit out of you."

  • Corky McButterpants

    “Err...sorry mate... I'm gonna have to ditch you here...”

  • Closet Nerd

    BWAHAHAHAHA

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: crashing into things, getting around, getting too excited, having a great time immediately followed by a terrible time, high-five!, i'm crashing jack!, nailed it, scooter, smooth, that wasn't supposed to happen, transportation, video, vroom vroom kabloom, whee!, woopsie
Previous Post
Next Post