You Did It Wrong: High-Five Causes Scooter Crash

This is a short video of two scooterers high-fiving while cruising down the road and one man becoming so overjoyed with his new friendship that he proceeds to immediately crash his vehicle right into a ditch. That must have been one meaningful high-five. No word what would happen if you gave this man a hug, but I'm afraid to find out.

