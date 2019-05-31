Yikes: Shark Circles Woman Swimming At Panama City Beach

This is a relatively grainy video (point that phone through a binocular!) captured from the 28th floor at the Tidewater Resort in Panama City Beach, Florida of a large shark circling a woman swimming near the beach. Eventually, beachgoers start screaming shark (something I never want to hear if I'm in, or even near, the ocean), and the woman is able to return safely to shore uneaten. Happy endings. The ending of Toy Story 3? I've been crying about it since 2010 and have to be on a constant IV drip or I get dehydrated and only pee dust.

Keep going for the video, complete with 28th floor commentary.

Thanks to Cameron, who agrees sharks are the reason swimming pools exist.