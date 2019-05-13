Woopsie: Man Rips Through Trampoline Preparing For A Double Backflip

Presumably initially intended to be sent as part of a video resume while applying for a circus job, this is a super short video of a man tearing through a trampoline while prep bouncing for a double backflip. I like the sound he makes after he hits the ground. No word if this man is now shorter than he used to be, but if he was able to dunk a basketball before I bet he can't now, and may require a booster seat at Denny's. This reminds me of when I was in middle school and a chubby kid in my neighborhood broke my buddy Corey's trampoline and-- "The chubby kid was you." The chubby kid was me!

Keep going for the video, complete with "OWW."

