Woopsie: Man Rips Through Trampoline Preparing For A Double Backflip

May 13, 2019

jump-through-trampoline.jpg

Presumably initially intended to be sent as part of a video resume while applying for a circus job, this is a super short video of a man tearing through a trampoline while prep bouncing for a double backflip. I like the sound he makes after he hits the ground. No word if this man is now shorter than he used to be, but if he was able to dunk a basketball before I bet he can't now, and may require a booster seat at Denny's. This reminds me of when I was in middle school and a chubby kid in my neighborhood broke my buddy Corey's trampoline and-- "The chubby kid was you." The chubby kid was me!

Keep going for the video, complete with "OWW."

Thanks to Josh J, who agrees at least the trampoline wasn't covering a pool full of sharks.

  • Jenness

    He's lucky he didn't snap his ankles - wow.

  • Douchy McDouche

    Hard to bounce back from something like that.

  • Bling Nye

    Hopefully he won't try and get legislation enacted that will result in the trampoline of our rights.

  • The_Wretched

    And that's why tampolines don't insure well. It's all great until something goes amiss.

