Woman Randomly Captures Rare Video Of 'Positive Lightning'

May 13, 2019

positive-lightning.jpg

Note: Watch your volume.

This is a video of a rare repeated flash of positive (aka continuous current) lightning captured by Erica Hite of Boynton Beach, Florida while filming the rainstorm to send to her friends and family *removes self from group chat*. Positive lightning can allegedly be up to ten times stronger than regular lightning, or about half the strength of my non-dominant (right) bicep. *flexing* "Do you take drugs?" Like steroids? No, I'm all natural. "I meant like hallucinogens." You're rude!

Keep going for the video while I deny ever breaking my arm swatting a mosquito.

Thanks to Carmen, who agrees you never know just what you're going to capture while you're taking an otherwise completely boring video.

  • Beanhimself

    All lighting that doesn't hit you is positive.

  • Jenness

    Wow, this is great! Short, sweet & to the point.

  • Tigerh8r

    I dunno, I would have liked some editing, and some slo-mo, the internet has ruined me.

  • Ollie Williams

    It's not a good YouTube video until they replay the action 20 times in various speeds.

