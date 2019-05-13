Woman Randomly Captures Rare Video Of 'Positive Lightning'

Note: Watch your volume.

This is a video of a rare repeated flash of positive (aka continuous current) lightning captured by Erica Hite of Boynton Beach, Florida while filming the rainstorm to send to her friends and family *removes self from group chat*. Positive lightning can allegedly be up to ten times stronger than regular lightning, or about half the strength of my non-dominant (right) bicep. *flexing* "Do you take drugs?" Like steroids? No, I'm all natural. "I meant like hallucinogens." You're rude!

Keep going for the video while I deny ever breaking my arm swatting a mosquito.

Thanks to Carmen, who agrees you never know just what you're going to capture while you're taking an otherwise completely boring video.