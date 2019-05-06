Why Runaway Truck Ramps Exist

This is a video from westbound I-70 near Silverthorne, Colorado of a tractor trailer with brakes that have given out utilizing a runaway truck ramp to stop the vehicle from around 60- 65MPH. I did not expect to see the truck go that far up the ramp. So, the next time you're on a road trip through the mountains and your kid asks what a runaway truck ramp is, you can confidently tell them they're there for cops to sit at the very side of to set up a speed trap.

