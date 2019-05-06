Why Runaway Truck Ramps Exist

May 6, 2019

runaway-truck-ramp.jpg

This is a video from westbound I-70 near Silverthorne, Colorado of a tractor trailer with brakes that have given out utilizing a runaway truck ramp to stop the vehicle from around 60- 65MPH. I did not expect to see the truck go that far up the ramp. So, the next time you're on a road trip through the mountains and your kid asks what a runaway truck ramp is, you can confidently tell them they're there for cops to sit at the very side of to set up a speed trap.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to DT, who agrees desperate times call for desperate measures.

You Did It Wrong: High-Five Causes Scooter Crash

Previous Story

Man Stuffs Bluetooth Speaker In Stuffed Dog Toy, Plays Meows To Confuse Cats

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: burning your brakes out, catastrophe avoided, close calls, coming in hot!, coming through!, damn, fast, holy smokes, mountains, safety first, scary, semi, so that's what that looks like, steep, terrifying, tractor trailer, transportation, video
Previous Post
Next Post