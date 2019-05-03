Whee!: Riding A Homemade Cement Mixer Merry-Go-Round

May 3, 2019

In other amusement park news, this is a video from Russia of two men riding their homemade cement mixer merry-go-round. Admittedly, I can think of less fun ways to puke. Including, but not just limited to: chugging from a half gallon carton of chocolate milk before realizing it's spoiled. I haven't been able to drink chocolate milk since, which sucks because prior it constituted half my diet. "What was the other half?" Equal parts peanut butter and spray cheese. My doctor says it's a miracle I'm still alive, but he's always said that.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to MSA, who can't wait to see the bounce castle they make.

What A Jerk: Guy Climbs Out Of Thunder Mountain Coaster At Disneyland To Retrieve Dropped Phone, Shutting Down Ride

Previous Story

Australian Meteorologist Gives Jedi Weather Forecast For May The Fourth

Next Story
  • Tigerh8r

    Pukinator 3000

  • Pam

    After five yrs I made a decision to drop my previous work which transformed my daily life... I started out doing a task on internet, for an association I noticed on the internet, for some hrs per day, profit much more than I has been doing on my previous occupation... Last pay-check I obtained was $9000... Wonderful point regarding this is the fact that I get additional time for my family. Check it out, what it is about... http://stlink.us//46183

  • ShockOf Gayness

    Redneck carnival

  • Wooder

    OK so did the cement get mixed?
    Only for friends that are equal weight...really narrows down the list.

  • Bling Nye

    Why is the video just a shot of the fucking ground and their feet occasionally swinging into view?

    I want my goddamn money back.

  • Wooder

    Full screen it and it works....and you have to be more than 4' to ride this.

  • Bling Nye
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: building things, danger is my middle name, dare to dream, getting dizzy, having a great time, homemade, i don't feel so good, i'm flying jack!, ingenuity, just watching that i got sick, so that's what that looks like, sure why not, video, what could go wrong?, whee!
Previous Post
Next Post