Whee!: Riding A Homemade Cement Mixer Merry-Go-Round

In other amusement park news, this is a video from Russia of two men riding their homemade cement mixer merry-go-round. Admittedly, I can think of less fun ways to puke. Including, but not just limited to: chugging from a half gallon carton of chocolate milk before realizing it's spoiled. I haven't been able to drink chocolate milk since, which sucks because prior it constituted half my diet. "What was the other half?" Equal parts peanut butter and spray cheese. My doctor says it's a miracle I'm still alive, but he's always said that.

Keep going for the video.

