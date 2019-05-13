Whatever It Takes: College Hurdler Supermans Across Finish Line For The Win

May 13, 2019

dive-across-finish-line.jpg

This is a video of Texas A&M collegiate hurdler Infinite Tucker (great name) Supermaning across the finish line in the 400-meter hurdles event to clench the victory over teammate Robert Grant (who's apparently equal parts Confederate and Union general). Man, even in slow-motion these guys still move twice as fast as I ever could, and that's assuming I'm being chased by a man with a battle axe, and we aren't LARPing.

Keep going for the full video.

Thanks to Zootghost, who agrees if you can dive for victory, dive for victory.

  • D3Fd0ck

    "Watch me crank it, watch me roll
    Then Superman that ho"

  • Tigerh8r

    So, I only watched it about half way ... did they ever find his face?

  • Andyman7714

    Not sure that would actually help him in a normal stride. It looked like he was about to trip and that was his recovery as he was already in the lead..

  • Jenness

    That really is a great name

  • Gilbert

    A win is still a win, no matter how ugly...

  • ShartInYourJacuzzi

    What's ugly about that? I thought it was beautiful

