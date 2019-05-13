Whatever It Takes: College Hurdler Supermans Across Finish Line For The Win

This is a video of Texas A&M collegiate hurdler Infinite Tucker (great name) Supermaning across the finish line in the 400-meter hurdles event to clench the victory over teammate Robert Grant (who's apparently equal parts Confederate and Union general). Man, even in slow-motion these guys still move twice as fast as I ever could, and that's assuming I'm being chased by a man with a battle axe, and we aren't LARPing.

Keep going for the full video.

Thanks to Zootghost, who agrees if you can dive for victory, dive for victory.