What The: Artist Draws Two Different Hyperrealistic Portraits With Both Hands Simultaneously

This is a timelapse video of magical brained Dutch artist Rajacenna van Dam drawing two different hyperrealistic portraits, using both hands simultaneously. How that's even possible is beyond the reach of my simple mind, but my guess is she has another person hidden in her shirt. Whose brain and hands could possibly be that skilled? And I'm not just saying that because I can't even wipe my own ass without missing, but more often than not I do leave the bathroom with toilet paper in my hair. "Maybe you should look at yourself in the mirror before leaving." I'm ugly, I get it.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to DT, who agrees the human mind is a wonderful and mysterious thing.