What The: Artist Draws Two Different Hyperrealistic Portraits With Both Hands Simultaneously

May 9, 2019

This is a timelapse video of magical brained Dutch artist Rajacenna van Dam drawing two different hyperrealistic portraits, using both hands simultaneously. How that's even possible is beyond the reach of my simple mind, but my guess is she has another person hidden in her shirt. Whose brain and hands could possibly be that skilled? And I'm not just saying that because I can't even wipe my own ass without missing, but more often than not I do leave the bathroom with toilet paper in my hair. "Maybe you should look at yourself in the mirror before leaving." I'm ugly, I get it.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to DT, who agrees the human mind is a wonderful and mysterious thing.

  • Jenness

    When I was 25 I could do a key stand beer bong shot.

    Take that!! Ridiculously photogenic actress-superIQ-artist-lady

    *mutters with prayer hands 'please let her be batshit crazy and a total bitch to even this out for the rest of us'*

  • GeneralDisorder

    https://www.youtube.com/wat...

    Crazy confirmed! Well, I mean... Lots of people seem to think juice diets are smart and won't give you diabetes flavored cancer. I believe the science of it suggests that eating the veggies to get the fiber within would be way better than eliminating all the fiber and drinking freshly masticated sugar water...

  • Derek St. Gelais

    She's a witch!

  • The_Wretched

    Both images look like they were done by the same artist.

  • Darren McCoy

    The one on the right was better.

  • Gill

    She's got the same IQ as Einstein. Crazy right! And she's also an actress in the Netherlands...

  • Bertw192

    Damn, I can't create that quality of image with my cell camera, let alone with my right hand... and even worse if I were to use my left... Too much talent in one body.

  • Closet Nerd

    That is fucking CRAZY!!!!!!

  • James Mcelroy

    what you said!

