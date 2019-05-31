What Are You Doing?: Cat Can't Scratch Itself Because There's A Computer Monitor In The Way

May 31, 2019

Because this is the internet, and the internet doesn't know the meaning of rock bottom (and clearly neither do I) this is a short video of a cat trying to scratch itself and failing because there's a computer monitor in the way. What the hell, cat? You know it's weird how sometimes cats seems so clever and calculated, and then other times they're just like-- "Stupid idiots." Takes one to know one! "What's that supposed to mean?" I have a lot of dumb cats and I blame myself.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Christina D, who agrees cats are a riddle, wrapped up in a mystery, inside an enigma, and clawing all your toilet paper off the roll.

Yikes: Shark Circles Woman Swimming At Panama City Beach

Previous Story

The Dad Hoodie, A Hoodie With Storage Designed Specifically For Dad Needs

Next Story
  • Douchy McDouche

    RIP monitor.

  • Ghost Pirates

    Person lets cat scratch up their monitor for clicks.

  • jimmycleaver

    Poor kitty, I know it's funny but sheesh at least scratch that spot for it!

  • Bling Nye

    Screening the cat for fleas...

  • Ollie Williams

    Cats are adorably dumb.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I have a hard time telling whether cats are smart or stupid. I'm inclined to believe they're all stupid.

  • Frédéric Purenne

    You are being monitored.

  • Andyman7714

    More like, yo puss! You've been monitored!

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: an itch you just can't scratch, and now the video is on the internet for everyone to see, cats, holy shit i've lot all sense of touch -- human help me, itchy, pets, scratching, so that's what that looks like, video, what are you doing cat?! get it together!, yeah you did
Previous Post
Next Post