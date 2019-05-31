What Are You Doing?: Cat Can't Scratch Itself Because There's A Computer Monitor In The Way

Because this is the internet, and the internet doesn't know the meaning of rock bottom (and clearly neither do I) this is a short video of a cat trying to scratch itself and failing because there's a computer monitor in the way. What the hell, cat? You know it's weird how sometimes cats seems so clever and calculated, and then other times they're just like-- "Stupid idiots." Takes one to know one! "What's that supposed to mean?" I have a lot of dumb cats and I blame myself.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Christina D, who agrees cats are a riddle, wrapped up in a mystery, inside an enigma, and clawing all your toilet paper off the roll.