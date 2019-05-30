Weatherman Calls Out Viewers Complaining They're Missing The Bachelorette Due To Tornado Warning

May 30, 2019

tornado-warning-vs-the-bachelorette.jpg

This is a video of Dayton, Ohio (that's where my brother was born!) FOX45 weatherman Jamie Simpson slightly losing his cool during an emergency tornado warning because viewers took to social media to complain the warning is interrupting The Bachelorette and to "just go back to the show." Now I'm not saying these are the exact people who deserve to get tornado'd, but they 100% are. Now if you'll excuse me... *calling X-Men hotline* Hello, Professor X? Yes I'd like to speak to Storm, please.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Joshua S, who agrees if you think The Bachelorette is more important than your safety, I agree. Every show is, plus commercials.

Rare 'Fire Rainbow' Spotted At Jersey Shore

Previous Story

It Was Only A Matter Of Time: Picard Teaser Trailer Imagined As A Viagra Commercial

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: complaining about things, i'm missing my show!, let 'em have it, local news, losing your cool, oh wow, reality television, safety last, shows, so we've come to this, some people, television, this is an outrage!, tornado, video, weather, well i mean it is ohio, what's the matter with people?
Previous Post
Next Post