Weatherman Calls Out Viewers Complaining They're Missing The Bachelorette Due To Tornado Warning

This is a video of Dayton, Ohio (that's where my brother was born!) FOX45 weatherman Jamie Simpson slightly losing his cool during an emergency tornado warning because viewers took to social media to complain the warning is interrupting The Bachelorette and to "just go back to the show." Now I'm not saying these are the exact people who deserve to get tornado'd, but they 100% are. Now if you'll excuse me... *calling X-Men hotline* Hello, Professor X? Yes I'd like to speak to Storm, please.

Keep going for the video.

WATCH: Weatherman @JamieFOX45Now in Dayton, Ohio snapped at viewers complaining on social media about the network's decision to cut into The Bachelorette Monday evening with emergency tornado warning coverage



"I'm done with you people, I really am. This is pathetic" pic.twitter.com/m4nxmoUUkY — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) May 28, 2019

Thanks to Joshua S, who agrees if you think The Bachelorette is more important than your safety, I agree. Every show is, plus commercials.