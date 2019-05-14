Wait, Was That A Machete?!: Guy Goes Nuts During Merging Road Rage Incident

This is a vertical video captured by a motorist on Interstate 635 near Dallas, Texas of a driver in a Chevrolet HHR who, mad as heck at the guy driving a Subaru WRX who won't let him merge into his lane, decides to sideswipe him, then get out his vehicle with the machete he was conveniently carrying (I suspect this might not be his first trek through the jungle) and break the dude's windows, then get back in his car and try to speed in front of the WRX, crashing into it again and getting spun around. 0/5 stars for the future of humanity, why doesn't this keyboard have a nuke button?

Keep going for the video.

