Video Of Man Meticulously Restoring Game Boy To Mint Factory Condition

May 31, 2019

This is a fifteen minute video of Youtuber Odd Tinkering completely disassembling and carefully restoring a beat up old Game Boy (including awful dead-lined screen) he bought online to stunning, fresh off the factory floor condition. It looks glorious. Man, remember when you had to use an actual physical cable to link two Game Boys together so you could play two-player versus Tetris? "He used to try to strangle me with that cord whenever I'd beat him." My brother, ladies and gentlemen! He remembers that cable.

Keep going for the satisfying video.

Thanks to Madz, who agrees there's something incredibly satisfying about bringing something back from the dead (people and animals excluded -- that's black magic and shouldn't be wielded by mortals).

Impressive Deepfake Of Bill Hader Morphing Into Arnold Arnold Schwarzenegger As He Performs Impression Of Him

Previous Story

Arnold Schwarzenegger Lends Voice To Motivational Song 'Pump It Up'

Next Story
  • Qthedude16

    This was relaxing, and made me fell all warm and fuzzy inside

  • Juvenal Osegueralopez

    i remember my dad bought my brother and myself t one during the summer. He left them in the car on a hot summer day and lets just say tetris is the only game id be able to stick in it ever again...

  • GeneralDisorder

    I owned a TI-86 graphing calculator which had a bad screen and needed some cleaning on the buttons. I decided it wasn't worth keeping so I pitched it.

  • jimmycleaver

    Playing it like it's 1999~

  • Jason Christopher

    It's......It's beautiful
    *single tear*

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: game boy, gaming, gaming consoles, good job, how much for the finished product?, impressive, meticulous, nice job, nintendo, oldschool, portable, reduce reuse recycle, restoration, satisfying, so that's what that looks like, sure why not, video, vintage
Previous Post
Next Post