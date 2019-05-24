Van Morrison's Brown Eyed Girl Performed Slower In A Minor Key

This is a video of musician Marc Durkee performing Van Morrison's classic 'Brown Eyed Girl', but slowed down and in minor key for MAXIMUM SADNESS. Although, thanks to the marvel of modern Youtube technology, I found that playing the video at 1.75X speed makes it sound similar to the original tempo, just with the minor key difference. You know, hearing this song always reminds me of someone I used to know. "Awww, GW -- a former lover?" God no, this jackass at a bar I used to go to who would play it on the jukebox nonstop, completely ruined it for me.

Keep going for the video, as well as the original song for reference.

Thanks again to Jess, who agrees that, while laughter is the best medicine, sometimes you just need to take a handful of cry.