Two 17-Year Olds Challenged To Dial A Number With A Rotary Phone In Less Than 4 Minutes

This is a video of two 17-year old boys (born circa 2002) who were challenged to dial a specific phone number with a rotary phone in less than four minutes. It was a real nail biter. I like how they originally start dialing from the bottom of the finger stop and dial TO the number they want. They also just leave the handset on the receiver. Although eventually (with a little help), they are able to figure it out and make the call within the time limit. A life skill that should come in handy in the event, and only in the event, they're ever visiting their grandma like decent grandchildren and her house catches fire. Now let's see if they can make a call with a pager.

