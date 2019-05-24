Oregon Releases Another Whimsical Studio Ghibli Inspired Tourism Video

May 24, 2019

This is 'Only Slightly (More) Exaggerated', another Studio Ghibli inspired tourism video commissioned by Oregon to promote travel to the state, and a follow up to last year's 'Only Slightly Exaggerated'. I felt like it was every bit as whimsical as the first video and really did make me want to visit, which is saying a lot because I honestly don't like leaving my bathroom unless I absolutely have to.

Keep going for all the only slightly more exaggerated beauty Oregon has to offer.

Thanks to Jess, who agrees nature is magic.

  • Mr. Roboto
  • Ollie Williams

    Come to Oregon, GW. I'll buy the beers.

  • FearlessFarris

    Do you live in the part of Oregon controlled by obnoxious hipsters, or the part of Oregon controlled by violent neo-nazis?

    (there are probably other parts of Oregon, but Portlandia and Green Room are my two most vivid pop-culture references to that state.)

  • Ollie Williams

    Closer to hipsters, but far enough outside of PDX where it's less Portland-y.

  • Titty McNipplefondler

    Can I have some too?

  • Ollie Williams

    Yes, or whiskey, which I have an obnoxious amount of.

  • Douchy McDouche

    This doesn't make me want to go to Oregon. It makes me want to stay home and watch Studio Ghibli movies.

