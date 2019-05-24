Oregon Releases Another Whimsical Studio Ghibli Inspired Tourism Video
This is 'Only Slightly (More) Exaggerated', another Studio Ghibli inspired tourism video commissioned by Oregon to promote travel to the state, and a follow up to last year's 'Only Slightly Exaggerated'. I felt like it was every bit as whimsical as the first video and really did make me want to visit, which is saying a lot because I honestly don't like leaving my bathroom unless I absolutely have to.
Keep going for all the only slightly more exaggerated beauty Oregon has to offer.
Thanks to Jess, who agrees nature is magic.
