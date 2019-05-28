Three Acrobats Doing One-Hand Handstands Support Man One-Hand Handstanding On Their Joined Free Hands

May 28, 2019

This is a short video of three acrobats (please join my circus) all performing one-hand handstands and joining their free hands to create a support for another man to do a one-hand handstand, resulting in a HANDSTAND PYRAMID. I can't even imagine the amount of strength and balance this requires from all parties involved, but remember: there's no I in TEAM. There is three-fifths of He-Man though.

Keep going for the video while I faceplant out of my computer chair trying to bend over to tighten a velcro shoe.

Thanks to Cyndi M, who agrees the human body is truly the most spectacular machine. Except mine, mine's just a broken word processor.

  • Eric Ord

    Imagine my disappointment when I discovered they were dudes...

  • The_Wretched

    post fap, i imagine.

  • Eric Ord

    Not that there's anything wrong with that

  • GeneralDisorder

    I can't fap to this.

  • The_Wretched

    I can.

  • GeneralDisorder

    That helps.

  • The_Wretched

    I'm impressed.

