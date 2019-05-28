Three Acrobats Doing One-Hand Handstands Support Man One-Hand Handstanding On Their Joined Free Hands
This is a short video of three acrobats (please join my circus) all performing one-hand handstands and joining their free hands to create a support for another man to do a one-hand handstand, resulting in a HANDSTAND PYRAMID. I can't even imagine the amount of strength and balance this requires from all parties involved, but remember: there's no I in TEAM. There is three-fifths of He-Man though.
Keep going for the video while I faceplant out of my computer chair trying to bend over to tighten a velcro shoe.
Thanks to Cyndi M, who agrees the human body is truly the most spectacular machine. Except mine, mine's just a broken word processor.
