The SlideAway, A Quick And Easy Storage Solution For Loose LEGO Bricks

May 14, 2019

This is the Kickstarter campaign for the SlideAway Basket, a quick to use storage solution for LEGO bricks and other small toys. Provided all the toys stay on the mat (unlikely), when you're ready to put them away you just lift the basket's giant draw-string tongue and lift it up, dumping all the blocks back into the basket. Currently, $17 will get you a small tabletop sized SlideAway (the On-The-Go), and $30 for the larger floor version. Alternatively, just commit to a life of cursing because you stepped on something painful in the middle of the night on your way to the kitchen for a midnight snack. For reference, last night I stepped on a Hot Wheels then angrily ate a piece of cold pizza, a Greek yogurt cup, and mistakenly returned the chocolate milk carton to a kitchen cabinet.

Keep going for a promotional video.

Thanks to Stephanie B, who agrees whatever makes living with those little hellhounds easier.

  • Thats great...but do they make them in a 55 Gallon Drum size. Cause THATS what my kids will need.

  • Douchy McDouche

    Would be more practical to invent a Lego vacuum cleaner because there's no way in hell kids are staying on that mat.

  • Deksam

    My cousin and I made for his kids, a 8 by 8 foot [2 sheets of jointed plywood] painted 2x8 inch cabinet that comes down like a hide a bed from beside the wall, with benches framed all around the outside of it's 1x6 inch walls. It needed 2 van's back door rams to help put it up and down easily and slowly from the screwed to the wall cabinet. But a clean up of lego takes 30 seconds of 1000s of legos and are stored at the pivot end under that bench as a lego bin. The kids have enough room to play in so they generally keep the legos in there.

  • Tigerh8r

    I need a new cousin!!!

  • Bling Nye

    That sounds pretty rad. Any pics?

  • Gilbert

    If it weren't for it being a kickstarter, I'd jump on this for my grandson...

    I got burned by a similar thing, and don't get involved with things like indigogo and so on anymore...

  • Bling Nye

    I've never had a problem with any kickstarter I've contributed to. Did you never get the product or a refund?

  • The_Wretched

    My kids are bad at staying in one spot with things.

  • Bling Nye

    Use more duct tape.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I think it's just kids who are alive and capable of moving themselves are bad at staying in one spot.

  • nik

    Used to put legos on bankets for easy clean up like 20 years ago... but this is also cool.

