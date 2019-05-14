The SlideAway, A Quick And Easy Storage Solution For Loose LEGO Bricks

This is the Kickstarter campaign for the SlideAway Basket, a quick to use storage solution for LEGO bricks and other small toys. Provided all the toys stay on the mat (unlikely), when you're ready to put them away you just lift the basket's giant draw-string tongue and lift it up, dumping all the blocks back into the basket. Currently, $17 will get you a small tabletop sized SlideAway (the On-The-Go), and $30 for the larger floor version. Alternatively, just commit to a life of cursing because you stepped on something painful in the middle of the night on your way to the kitchen for a midnight snack. For reference, last night I stepped on a Hot Wheels then angrily ate a piece of cold pizza, a Greek yogurt cup, and mistakenly returned the chocolate milk carton to a kitchen cabinet.

Keep going for a promotional video.

Thanks to Stephanie B, who agrees whatever makes living with those little hellhounds easier.