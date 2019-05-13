The Pickle Split, A Banana Split With Pickle Spears Instead Of Halved Bananas

This the $7.50 pickle split available from the Pine Mountain Country Coffee House in Desoto, Missouri. The dessert is the brainchild of the coffee house's co-owner Deanna Farrar, who in her teens "took a weird food combination dare" that gave her the idea. I assumed she developed it because pickles and ice cream are one of the most stereotypical pregnancy cravings, but I also don't pretend to know anything about sex, reproduction, or women in general. The split, which is made with Vlasic kosher dill spears instead of Chiquitas, is allegedly "unexpectedly good" and that "the umami of the pickle brine combined with the sweetness of the ice cream create a mouthwatering sweet and sour experience." An interesting concept, but just admit it -- you had a nasty falling out with your banana supplier.

Thanks to DT, who agrees replace those pickles with bananas and add some melted peanut butter topping and you've got yourself a dessert.