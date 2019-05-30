The Little Killer That Could: Quadruped Dog Robot Pulls A Small Jet

This is a video of a single HyQReal robot (developed by the Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia and Moog Robotics) pulling a small jet all by itself. The quadruped robot looks similar in style to Boston Dynamics' Spot robots, but apparently has *sad double bicep pose* added muscle. Will it be dragging sleighs full of human bodies in the future? Oh for sure. Will I be the poster boy of the rebellion? Yes, I will be the CALENDAR poster boy of the rebellion. "You want to pose shirtless." If it works for firefighters, it'll work for me. "But those firefighters are attractive." And? "And you look like a dump truck." I AIN'T NO TRANSFORMER.

Keep going for the video, which is 2:40 of hype-up before the actual pull.

