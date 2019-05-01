The FoldiMate Automatic Home Laundry Folder

This is a video demonstration of the FoldiMate automatic laundry folder. It's a giant box that folds laundry. Automatically. Some more more info while I just Febreze the same dirty jeans and shirt I've been wearing since Monday. You know, like a normal person who couldn't care less what their coworkers think of them:

This prototype has been further advanced from its previous model, and now automatically adapts to the clothing item type and size. Now, folding a full load of laundry, of around 25 items, takes less than 5 minutes. ...We designed a chic appearance after learning that many people plan to use FoldiMate in their bedrooms, spare rooms, or living rooms. We realized that it needs to look less like an appliance as not everyone has space in their laundry room, and even if they do, they don't necessarily want to fold there.

I mean, if you have to individually feed each item into the folder I feel like you're already halfway to folding it yourself. But don't let that stop you from dishing out $1,000 for a FoldiMate when they're available later this year. Admittedly, those do look like some pretty crisp folds. Maybe not as good as my mom can do, but she's the very best at everything, especially-- "I'm not making you a sandwich." Curses!

  • The_Wretched

    Does it work on pets?

  • AndrewP

    Who needs a machine when you can do this

    https://youtu.be/wIiMLGFb3ds

  • sizzlepants

    The only market I can see for a device like this is retail stores, hotels and old folks homes

    I can't imagine anyone besides the stupid or the lazy dropping a grand on an fridge sized fold-o-matic for residential use. It's not that the market research is necessarily wrong but it seems like it could have been targeted at a better commercial segment. What I'd really like to know is how many of the people who said they wanted a machine that would automatically fold their clothes would accept a $1000 price tag on a glorified filing cabinet as opposed to where in the home would they store it.

    This is not the kind of device that will ever become ubiquitous in a home. I mean you could get a brand new washer / dryer combo for the same price with a little luck on sale events.

  • Douchy McDouche

    Still cheaper to hire a maid.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Now that she has a laundry robot, I guess she doesn't have room for a dresser anymore?

  • Notice how you have to pre fold the item and line up the edges properly in order to feed it to the machine? Just finish the fold yourself you're already 75% done.

  • Bosun Higgs

    But can it fold a fitted sheet?

  • Corky McButterpants

    The brochure doesn't tell you what the shareholders all know... how they get the small Filipino child in there.

  • Bling Nye

    This will just make the servants lazy.

    No thanks.

  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.

    There are videos that make the rounds on the internet where people do amazing things and show an astounding level of skill and talent. Usually, these folks come from some place in Asia (understandable, since over half of the world's population is from Asia). And then, in the West, we have videos of people who can't even fold their own clothes.

    And that's why the sandal-wearing goldfish-tenders will eat us alive!

  • Closet Nerd

    AKA.... your mom

