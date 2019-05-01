The FoldiMate Automatic Home Laundry Folder

This is a video demonstration of the FoldiMate automatic laundry folder. It's a giant box that folds laundry. Automatically. Some more more info while I just Febreze the same dirty jeans and shirt I've been wearing since Monday. You know, like a normal person who couldn't care less what their coworkers think of them:

This prototype has been further advanced from its previous model, and now automatically adapts to the clothing item type and size. Now, folding a full load of laundry, of around 25 items, takes less than 5 minutes. ...We designed a chic appearance after learning that many people plan to use FoldiMate in their bedrooms, spare rooms, or living rooms. We realized that it needs to look less like an appliance as not everyone has space in their laundry room, and even if they do, they don't necessarily want to fold there.

I mean, if you have to individually feed each item into the folder I feel like you're already halfway to folding it yourself. But don't let that stop you from dishing out $1,000 for a FoldiMate when they're available later this year. Admittedly, those do look like some pretty crisp folds. Maybe not as good as my mom can do, but she's the very best at everything, especially-- "I'm not making you a sandwich." Curses!

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Thomas W, who agrees the inside of your dresser really doesn't care how well folded your clothes are.