The End Nears: Drone Programmed To Dodge Balls Thrown At It

Because what good is a killer drone if it can't dodge a projectile hurled from a member of the human resistance, this is a video from the University of Zurich's Robotics and Perception Group of an autonomous quadropter that uses motion sensors to dodge balls thrown at it. "But can it dodge a wrench?" I don't understand the reference. Some more info:

"These are sensors that are not good at interpreting a scene visually like a regular camera, but they're extremely sensitive to motion, responding to changes in a scene on a per-pixel basis in microseconds. A regular camera that detects motion by comparing one frame with another takes milliseconds to do the same thing, which might not seem like much, but for a fast-moving drone it could easily be the difference between crashing into something and avoiding it successfully."

Obviously, our only hope of defeating the killer drones of the future will be throwing multiple objects at them simultaneously and hoping they can't dodge them all. Will we all wind up skewered by friendly-fired spears? Probably. Except me -- I'll probably be speared on purpose when I'm found eating all the rations in the supply closet after I lied and said I'd take night guard duty.

