The Dad Hoodie, A Hoodie With Storage Designed Specifically For Dad Needs

May 31, 2019

dad-hoodie-1.jpg

This is the Dad Hoodie, a hoodie with integrated storage perfectly suited for the kind of things a new father (or one to young children) might need to carry around. Stuff like bottles, diapers, wipes, and (presumably) a flask. It would probably also work well for drug dealers. The $95 hoodie is available in either gray or navy and is sure to be this fall's father fashion must-have. Or you could just carry a bag. Or, if you're like me, a hobo stick. "It's called a bindle." It's called whatever I want to call it, now let's hop on a westbound train and not stop till we see the ocean -- or murder each other, whichever comes second.

Keep going for several more shots and a video that shows how the Dad Hoodie works. SPOILER: like a hoodie with interior pockets.

dad-hoodie-2.jpg

dad-hoodie-3.jpg

dad-hoodie-4.jpg

Psst -- over here. You want formula? I got formula.

dad-hoodie-5.jpg

Thanks to Clint, who agrees there's nothing wrong with duct taping everything you need to an existing hoodie.

What Are You Doing?: Cat Can't Scratch Itself Because There's A Computer Monitor In The Way

Previous Story

Return to Geekologie

Return Home
  • Douchy McDouche

    Aka "Psst bro, you want to some weed?" hoodie.

  • D3Fd0ck

    Great idea for thieves.

  • Chaz Gomez

    I see this as brilliant marketing... Gangstas be gettin' old now...

  • GeneralDisorder

    This makes me wish I'd never had kids. And my kids are too old for sippy cups now.

  • Bling Nye

    I want one with "Snack Dad" across the back.

    Hmmm... the "Dad Hoodie" shortens to the "Doodie" pretty obviously. I feel like that was a missed opportunity.

  • Kanger

    "Snack Zaddy"

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: also works for drug dealers, carrying things, children, dads, dammit i forgot the tissues and hand sanitizer, different strokes for different folks, fathering, kids, my wife is going to kill me!, storage, storage solutions, whatever works
Previous Post