The Dad Hoodie, A Hoodie With Storage Designed Specifically For Dad Needs

This is the Dad Hoodie, a hoodie with integrated storage perfectly suited for the kind of things a new father (or one to young children) might need to carry around. Stuff like bottles, diapers, wipes, and (presumably) a flask. It would probably also work well for drug dealers. The $95 hoodie is available in either gray or navy and is sure to be this fall's father fashion must-have. Or you could just carry a bag. Or, if you're like me, a hobo stick. "It's called a bindle." It's called whatever I want to call it, now let's hop on a westbound train and not stop till we see the ocean -- or murder each other, whichever comes second.

Keep going for several more shots and a video that shows how the Dad Hoodie works. SPOILER: like a hoodie with interior pockets.

Psst -- over here. You want formula? I got formula.

Thanks to Clint, who agrees there's nothing wrong with duct taping everything you need to an existing hoodie.