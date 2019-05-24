Thanks, Internet!: Cat's Loud Snore Amplified With A Microphone

This is a short video of a 10-year old Persian cat appropriately named Mr. Gold snoring, and his owner amplifying that unusual snore with a handheld microphone. Some more info while I fart into a megaphone and pretend the building was just hit by a meteor:

That's my cat, his name is Mr.Gold. He's 10-years-old, likes to sleep so much and every time he sleeps he snores loudly. One day, I was working in the bedroom and Mr. Gold was sleeping beside me. His snoring was so distracting, I couldn't pay attention to my work. It was so funny, so I decided to prank him, using the microphone.

But is it really a prank if it's an animal? I feel like pranks usually involve the pranked party understanding what you did. This is a cat. It's like if you pretend to throw a ball to your dog but are really hiding it behind your back, is that a prank, or are you just being a jerk? That said, while not a prank, there's absolutely nothing wrong with amplifying your cat's snore provided you turn it into a song afterward, which I'm still waiting for.

