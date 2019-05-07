Surprisingly Fascinating: Mathematicians Discuss Using The World's Best Chalk

May 7, 2019

This is a video of a variety of mathematicians discussing their use of Hagoromo brand chalk. First they talk about why it's such an amazing blackboard chalk, then about the company going out of business and their stockpiling of the product. Now, a Korean company has purchased the original Hagoromo chalk formulas and is reproducing the chalk to the best of their ability. It was actually pretty interesting to watch, particularly the part about people caring so much about their chalk. "I wish I cared about something that much." I knew you were going to say that. "How?" Because I feel the same way and we're twinsies. "We're not twinsies." Well maybe if you wore the TWINSIES t-shirt I had made for you more often you'd feel differently. "I can't." And why not -- there's no way I got you the wrong size. "I used it to clean up dog puke." You monster!

Keep going for the video, complete with one mathematician who's clearly no stranger to getting colored chalk on his face.

Thanks to K Diddie, who can't wait for the whiteboard edition.

  • GeneralDisorder

    My goodness I hate all the sounds that chalk and chalkboards make. I feel nauseous now.

  • Munihausen

    I find it soothing - there is learning afoot. Well, usually, at some universities, in some curricula.

  • rhartness

    The white chalk goes for $80-100 a box. I’m seriously considering picking up 2 or 4 boxes. I have two kids that are under 10 and eventually they will be going to college. These will be... gifts to their math instructors.

  • Munihausen

    On the subject, the Japanese also make the best mechanical pencils (Helvetica), mechanical pencil lead (Mitsubishi), and paint pens (Sakura).

  • Deksam

    Chalk that one upto physics.

  • Douchy McDouche

    What a bunch of horseshit. Everyone knows they stockpile Hagoromo chalk because it's the best tasting chalk.

    Also, why hasn't anyone invented digital blackboards by now? Do I have to do everything?

  • Ivanna Pewpalott
  • MustacheHam

    That's pretty nice, and seems to write smoothly. This is kind of relatable as I prefer felt pens to regular ball-point pens as they write smoothly and clean.

  • Geekologie

    YOU'RE SMOOTH AND CLEAN

