IKEA Recreates The Simpsons, Stranger Things, And Friends Living Rooms With Their Furniture

May 31, 2019

pop-culture-ikea-rooms-1.jpg

These are three shots of pop culture living rooms (The Simpsons, Stranger Things, and Friends) recreated by IKEA using their furniture as part of their 'Real Life' series. Want to recreate my living room? Here's what you do: hang a 32-inch flatscreen on the wall using long nails. Does the television work? If it works break it. Next, order a bunch of pizzas and use the empty boxes as a coffee table/roach attractor. Finally, lay an air mattress on the floor under the wall opposite the television. Blow it up. Is it nice and firm? Now pop it with a car key and welcome to my life.

Keep going for the rooms, as well as the actual versions for reference.

pop-culture-ikea-rooms-1.jpg

pop-culture-ikea-rooms-2.jpg

pop-culture-ikea-rooms-3.jpg

pop-culture-ikea-rooms-4.jpg

pop-culture-ikea-rooms-5.jpg

pop-culture-ikea-rooms-6.jpg

pop-culture-ikea-rooms-7.jpg

pop-culture-ikea-rooms-8.jpg

pop-culture-ikea-rooms-9.jpg

Thanks to K Diddie, who wants to see them try to do Pee-wee's Playhouse.

Game Of Thrones 'Cleganebowl' With Lightsabers And Star Wars Music Added

Previous Story

Cooooool: Hot Wheels Cars Play A Tune On Xylophone Keys Dangling Above Their Tracks

Next Story
  • GeneralDisorder

    I... was thinking about buying a new couch. But then I realized couches are over $1000 then thought "nah... fuck that shit"

  • Ed

    Go to an actual furniture store and buy a floor model or a damaged one. I got mine $99.00.

  • Frédéric Purenne

    *checks calendar* Mmmhh, tomorrow is June 1rst, not April...

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: apartment, decorating, different strokes for different folks, friends, furniture, ikea, interior design, pop culture, recreating things, shows, so that's what that looks like, stranger things, sure why not, the simpsons, things that look like other things
Previous Post
Next Post