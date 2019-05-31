IKEA Recreates The Simpsons, Stranger Things, And Friends Living Rooms With Their Furniture

These are three shots of pop culture living rooms (The Simpsons, Stranger Things, and Friends) recreated by IKEA using their furniture as part of their 'Real Life' series. Want to recreate my living room? Here's what you do: hang a 32-inch flatscreen on the wall using long nails. Does the television work? If it works break it. Next, order a bunch of pizzas and use the empty boxes as a coffee table/roach attractor. Finally, lay an air mattress on the floor under the wall opposite the television. Blow it up. Is it nice and firm? Now pop it with a car key and welcome to my life.

