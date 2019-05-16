Sure, Why Not?: A 6-Foot Kite That Looks Like An F-35 Fighter Jet

This is the Six Foot F-35 Kite available from Hammacher Schlemmer. It looks like a Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II fighter jet, measures 66" long x 71" wide x 8" high (so it's six feet in width, not length) and costs $130. Obviously, I plan on flying one over my lair at all times to let my enemies know I'm very well protected. "And you're convinced they'll think it's a real jet." Of course, my enemies are the stupidest. "GW...are you your own worst enemy?" I don't have to answer that but yes, why?

Thanks to Christopher K, who agrees let's go fly a kite, up to the highest height.