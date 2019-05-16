Sure, Why Not?: A 6-Foot Kite That Looks Like An F-35 Fighter Jet

May 16, 2019

f-35-jet-kite.jpg

This is the Six Foot F-35 Kite available from Hammacher Schlemmer. It looks like a Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II fighter jet, measures 66" long x 71" wide x 8" high (so it's six feet in width, not length) and costs $130. Obviously, I plan on flying one over my lair at all times to let my enemies know I'm very well protected. "And you're convinced they'll think it's a real jet." Of course, my enemies are the stupidest. "GW...are you your own worst enemy?" I don't have to answer that but yes, why?

Thanks to Christopher K, who agrees let's go fly a kite, up to the highest height.

What A Time To Be Alive: Hershey's To Change Look Of Classic Chocolate Bar For First Time In Its History, Add Emojis

Previous Story

All Aboard!: The Taco Train Taco Holder

Next Story
  • Qthedude16

    That's a pretty cool kite

  • sizzlepants

    I remember flying a kite when I was really young - like 5ish. Nice breezy day in the backyard but then my father decided to take me to the store. My kite had been rocking it for a while so I decided to not kill its fun and tied it to the fence and hoped it would still be flying when I came back.

    It wasn't.

    Turns out the local airport didn't like having random objects 'permanently' hanging out in the sky and sent some officials to find our house and get my mom to take it down.

    Lucky for me that was back in the 80s so there were no guns involved.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: evasive maneuvers!, having a great time out of doors, i'm flying jack!, jets, kite, let's go fly a kite up to the highest height, pew pew, planes, shooting missiles, summer fun, sure why not, things that look like other things, to the beach!
Previous Post
Next Post