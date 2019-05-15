Stranger Things Official LEGO Set With Both Right-Side Up And Upside Down Worlds

May 15, 2019

stranger-things-lego-2.jpg

These are a bunch of images of the official Stranger Things LEGO set. The 2,287 piece set will be available June 1st and features the Byers family home with decorated rooms (including Christmas light alphabet wall with light-up function projected from above) in both right-side up and Upside Down varieties, and the entire set can be flipped to display either on top. Pretty clever. Also, pretty $200. The set also includes eight unique minifigs of Eleven, Mike Wheeler, Lucas Sinclair, Dustin Henderson, Will Byers, Joyce Byers, Chief Jim Hopper and the Demogorgon. Wait -- no Jonathan, Nancy, Steve or Barbara? *putting Eggo wallet back in pocket* You almost got me, LEGO -- you almost got me. #TeamBarbs

Keep going for a ton more shots including closeups of all the minifigs (complete with Eleven's LEGO Eggo), as well as an 80's style commercial for the set.

stranger-things-lego-1.jpg

stranger-things-lego-3.jpg

lego-st-3.jpg

lego-st-1.jpg

stranger-things-lego-4.jpg

lego-stranger-things-4.jpg

lego-st-4.jpg

stranger-things-lego-5.jpg

stranger-things-lego-6.jpg

stranger-things-lego-7.jpg

stranger-things-lego-8.jpg

stranger-things-lego-9.jpg

stranger-things-lego-10.jpg

stranger-things-lego-11.jpg

stranger-things-lego-12.jpg

stranger-things-lego-13.jpg

lego-stranger-things-14.jpg

Thanks to everyone who sent this, but you're gonna need to try harder next time. Dig a little deeper.

  • Talon184

    I'm totally not into legos....but I will own this thing if I have to carve it myself out of soap chips and old toasters.

  • GeneralDisorder

    That Bronco is fucking sweet. The rest of the set is just kind of meh. The demogorgon is decent but still meh.

  • Ivanna Pewpalott

    this is clever but im still waiting on the official lego human centipede playset

  • Doog

    Lego Barb Deserved Better

