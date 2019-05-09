Stop Motion Video Of The Restoration Of A Super Soaker

This is a stop motion video (made using 4,000 photos over the course of 50 hours) of an original Super Soaker being restored by Youtuber Hand Tool Rescue. That is a serious labor of love. Some more info while I wonder what my first labor of love will be:

This video took me around 50 hours to make and just over 4000 photos. I have been wanting to get to item for a while now. It's a 1990 Super Soaker made by Larami Corp. This was the video I wanted to release on April 1st, but I ran out of time. This thing is almost entirely plastic and most parts are permanently glued together. Those features make it very hard to actually restore, but slightly easier to repair. I had to break off the orange plastic caps at the back of the Super Soaker in order to get it apart. Once apart, it was a simple glue up to fix the broken pieces. The HDPE plastic water containers cannot be revived to their original colour, so I just had to repaint them.

Man, I had one of those original Super Soakers. You know what the best thing about them was? If you pumped it up a whole bunch to build a lot of pressure in the tank, you could screw it off real fast and try to shoot it like a plastic missile right at your brother's head.

