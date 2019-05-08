Star Wars Obi Wan Vs Darth Vader Fight Scene Reimagined

This is a worthwhile (if you're into Star Wars) video from the folks at Youtube channel FXitinPost reimagining the Obi Wan Kenobi vs Darth Vader fight scene from Star Wars: A New Hope in an effort to make it better. Some more info while I try to make my life better by applying for a bunch of ridiculously high APR credit cards. That'll solve problems:

"Scene 38 ReImagined" is about the final confrontation between Ben Kenobi & Darth Vader in "A New Hope" nearly 20 years after the events of "Revenge Of The Sith." This is a one-off story driven scene reflecting the characters in its chronological order from the point of Revenge of the Sith through Rebels, Rogue One, and all canon material leading to A New Hope.

So is it better than the original? I think so, and I am a Star Wars expert. "You mistook a friend's lightsaber replica for a sex toy." Which it absolutely would be if he had the confidence to really believe in himself.

