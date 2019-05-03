Sonic The Hedgehog Movie Director Confirms Character Redesign After Trailer Backlash

Because some people are convinced with enough CG magic a turd can be polished, Sonic The Hedgehog movie director Jeff Fowler has confirmed via Twitter that Sonic will undergo a character redesign after backlash from the recent trailer. Will that make more people go see the movie? Probably not. Will that drive up the movie's production cost and make it harder to recoup the studio's losses on an already sinking ship? Absolutely. That said, I've rented out an entire theater for opening night and plan on having all the seats replaced with treadmills so my friends and I can run the whole time to really get into character/all have heart attacks.

