Smart Thinking: Man Stand On Front Of Car Roof To Hold Sofa While Transporting

Because accidentally getting run over by a friend is apparently on some people's bucket lists, this is a super short video of a man standing on the very front of a car's roof to hold a sofa in place while it's being transported. I feel like of all the ways to do this, this is not the way to do this. I would have tied myself to the couch. But what do I know? I'm just a man who added wheels to his sofa and rode it while being towed behind a friend's truck the last time I moved. "How did that work out for you?" *unconsciously rubs permanent ⱭЯOꟻ indentation in forehead* Could have used brakes.

Keep going for the video.

