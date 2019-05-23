Smart: A Camera Flash That Uses AI To Detect The Best Place To Bounce Its Light

May 23, 2019

Aaaand we're back. Man, that was a hell of a three days. Let's just dive right back in, shall we?

Because nobody likes taking shitty photos except me whenever some so-called friends ask me to take a group shot without me in it, this is a video of the $200 Canon 470EX-AI, a DSLR mounted flash for indoor photography that uses AI to detect just the right spot to bounce the flash to prevent washout and shadows. Of course if you don't know where to bounce a flash yourself maybe it's time to accept the idea that making some extra money ruining peoples' wedding portraits isn't such a good idea. I'm kidding, go for it -- it's not like it's your special day.

Keep going for a video demo.

Thanks to Closet Nerd, who's probably already setting up the perfect Star Wars diorama in that closet of his to take pictures of.

  • Chaz Gomez

    Why do they keep insisting on using the phrase "AI"? It's not, it's just a computer program. It's not sentient. It can not think for itself. It is incapable of modifying itself... It is NOT AI...

  • sizzlepants

    Considering there's now essentially a generation of kids who honestly think programming is modifying Unity scripts anything with actual code is going to get called AI.

  • Chaz Gomez

    Sad but true... have your seen the video with terms trying to use a rotary phone...

  • tyr2180

    Changing a hardware setting based on a light meter isn't AI!

    Now if a camera pointed at me said "Yikes! I'm gonna go real dim on this one..." then you might have something there.

  • Chaz Gomez

    Or better yet... "Yikes! Dude your got beer goggles on. That cock you're with is refugly big time..."... that's the AI I need...

  • A tad-bit behind the news curve here, GW. The 470EX-AI has been available for sale on Amazon for the past 15 months...

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Nerd!

  • No, a "Geek" (definitely not a "nerd")

  • Closet Nerd

    Will this make my junk look bigger in my dick pics?!

  • Nicholas Conrad

    It'll eliminate the shadows, so very slimming.

  • Closet Nerd

    I'll have to trim the hedges then to give it the full veiny look

  • James Mcelroy

    like for real. Our wedding photographer used a fish-eye lens then tried to use software to un-fish-eye it. I don't even understand what they were thinking, but at least all of our photos look really strange.

  • Geekologie

    strange is...a plus?

  • James Mcelroy

    for at least half of the family it was an improvement.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    It's your special day, you don't want your photos looking like everyone else's!

  • Geekologie

    NOW THAT'S THINKING POSITIVELY

