Side By Side (Technically Top On Bottom) Comparison Of F1 Pitstop In 1981 Versus 2019

May 28, 2019

This is a top-on-bottom comparison of an F1 race pitstop in 1981 versus 2019. In the 38 years between the two, pit crews have managed to shave around twenty seconds off the time of a tire change. Of course that 1981 pitstop probably would have been significantly faster if the crew chief didn't lean in for so many kisses. Chill bro, you can make out with the race is over (plus there'll be champagne!).

Keep going for the full video.

Thanks to Marc B, who agrees the key to a quick pitstop is only employing members of the Flash family.

Three Acrobats Doing One-Hand Handstands Support Man One-Hand Handstanding On Their Joined Free Hands

Previous Story

Finally, Costco Is Now Selling 27-Pound Buckets Of Macaroni & Cheese

Next Story
  • Andyman7714

    So what's your secret of being so fast?
    We don't actually change anything.

  • Douchy McDouche

    That video is the perfect depiction of my sex life in the past and today.

  • Deksam

    But they dropped all the loving emotion that the 80s had, when they got rid of the 2 mandatory smooches to the driver.

  • To be fair, this isn't the average speed in each year. This is a slower pit in 81 vs one of the fastest pits ever but I get the point. We got gud.

  • Closet Nerd

    Damn, thats fast!

  • GeneralDisorder

    Well, even in 1981 F1 pit stops were quicker than Formula E pit stops.

  • Bling Nye

    "That's what she said!" - Michael Scott

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: are we there yet?, comparing things, comparison, fast, in and out, quick, race car, racing, times sure have changed haven't they?, video, with the quickness, you've got a fast car i want a ticket to anywhere maybe we can make a deal maybe together we can get somewhere, zoom zoom
Previous Post
Next Post