Side By Side (Technically Top On Bottom) Comparison Of F1 Pitstop In 1981 Versus 2019

This is a top-on-bottom comparison of an F1 race pitstop in 1981 versus 2019. In the 38 years between the two, pit crews have managed to shave around twenty seconds off the time of a tire change. Of course that 1981 pitstop probably would have been significantly faster if the crew chief didn't lean in for so many kisses. Chill bro, you can make out with the race is over (plus there'll be champagne!).

Keep going for the full video.

Thanks to Marc B, who agrees the key to a quick pitstop is only employing members of the Flash family.